Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler was born May 9, 1933 in Green Bay, WI, to the late Elmer and Mildred (Warwick) Pigeon and was brought home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was baptized (St. Joseph Catholic Church), had her first communion (Academy), and was confirmed into her strong faith (SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church). Jackie graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1951.
On November 24, 1951, she married Edward R. Seyler. They were blessed with seven wonderful children that she was very proud of. Jackie taught them right from wrong; a strong work ethic; a thirst for knowledge; and most of all that Jesus is our Savior. Mom prayed for all of us each and every day, children, children-in-law, her 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. It was not unusual, when you went for a visit, to catch Mom reading one of her many Bibles. Along with her family, Mom shared her faith with many youths in Christian education at her church and through Marriage Encounter.
Early in their marriage Jackie and Ed lived in Clarksville, TN for a short time, where Jackie loved to go to the Grand Ole Opry. Jackie was always curious to learn something new and had a tremendous passion for books, reading up to five a week. Mom was a Den Mother for her son's scout troops. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, sheepshead, Sequence, bridge, and dominoes. Over the years, she sewed many clothes for her grandchildren and quilts and Christmas tree skirts for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family, and friends.
Jackie worked with her father as a teenager delivering laundry for the Sister's Laundry, an operator at the telephone company, a front desk clerk at the Northland Hotel, and retired as a stockroom clerk at Wisconsin Optical Service. Mom loved to bake Christmas cookies and potato doughnuts for all of us, each getting our share while trying to sneak from someone else. Holidays were special to her and she always had enough food to feed a small army (that's what we are). She never wanted to run out!
Jackie is survived by her seven children, Dave and Sue Seyler, Rick and Diane Seyler, SFC (RET) Steve and Denise Seyler, Theresa and Bill Willner, Jeff Seyler and Cindie Larscheid, Matt and Martha Seyler, Ann and Rob Urbaniak; 15 grandchildren, Dan and friend Lisa, Linda and fiancé Brett, Sara, Eric and Katee, Marc and Jessica, Samantha and Kevin, Bryan and Jill, Katie, Amanda, John and Dayna, Greg, Randy and Miriah, Melissa and Scott, Matt, Jenny and Justin, Nikky; 22 great-grandchildren, Jack, Alli, Lucas, Connor, Dylan, Nora, Adelynn, Sophie, Savannah, Logan, Hannah, Alec, Beth, Madaline, Ben, Karah, Abigail, Easton, Logan, Levi, Eliza, Tyler.
She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Pigeon and her children and grandchildren, Mollie Pigeon and Emilie Pigeon with Ella; her dear friend Anne Gerlach and her daughter and children, Jenna and Adam with Anna and Quinn; and her special friend, Judy VanCaster.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; parents, Elmer and Mildred; and brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Eve Pigeon.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. presided by Rev. Michael Ingold and Rev. Thomas Long concelebrating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Jackie's family expresses their sincere gratitude to the wonderful and caring staffs of Emerald Bay and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019