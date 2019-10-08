|
Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler
Green Bay - Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler, 86, was brought home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
