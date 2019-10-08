Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church
2270 S. Oneida St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church
2270 S. Oneida St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Seyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler Obituary
Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler

Green Bay - Jacqueline H. (Pigeon) Seyler, 86, was brought home to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7. Visitation will continue at Nativity of our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 11. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now