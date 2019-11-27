Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Anne Catholic Church
221 East Main Street,
Lena, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anne Catholic Church
221 East Main Street
Lena, WI
View Map
Jacqueline "Jackie" Linmeyer


1939 - 2019
Lena - Jacqueline "Jackie" Linzmeyer, 80, Lena passed away peacefully on Monday Nov 25, 2019 at an area hospital. She was born Mar 28, 1939 in Oconto to James and Harriet (La Combe) Noel. On Apr 23, 1960, Jackie was united in marriage to Kenneth Linzmeyer at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena. She was employed for more than 20 years a bookkeeper for the Lena Public School District until retiring in 2000. Jackie was a longtime active member of St Anne Parish where she served as a sacristan as well as helped found the parish food pantry. Jackie was a founding member of the Coleman/Pound Lioness organization and served as its first president. She enjoyed bird watching, quilting, playing cards, especially Bridge, and an occasional trip to the casino. Jackie especially loved to cook and entertain her family and friends during the holidays. Survivors include her husband of more than 59 years, Ken Sr.; four children and their spouses, Ken (Kim) Linzmeyer Jr, Kyle (Kathy) Linzmeyer, Keith (Shelly) Linzmeyer, Kristopher Linzmeyer; four grandchildren, Amy (Sam), Kevin, Jenifer, and Brian (Carly); four great- grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by an infant son, Kevin; her parents; her siblings, John and Janet; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Esther Linzmeyer. Friends may call at St Anne Catholic Church, 221 East Main Street, Lena, on Saturday Nov 30, 2019 from 9 until 11a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev Felix Abano and the Rev Celestine Byekwaso concelebrating. Deacon Peter Gard will assist in the Mass. Burial will be in St Charles Cemetery in Lena. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory can be made to the St Anne Feed My Sheep Food Pantry. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -