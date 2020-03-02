Services
Jacqueline M. Reinke

Green Bay - Jacqueline M. Reinke, age 91, Green Bay, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Woodside Lutheran Home. She was born April 17, 1928, in Green Bay to the late Harold and Ann (Pigeon) Becks. Jacqueline was a graduate of Green Bay East High School with the class of 1946. On July 9, 1964, she married the late Robert Reinke at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Green Bay. She was employed by the F. W. Woolworth Co.

Jacqueline is survived by one son, Ken (Monique) Reinke, Little Suamico; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Alice Bluma; special friends, Paul and Diane Martin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she is preceded in death by four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, including her sister-in-law, Sylvia Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4:00 pm until a prayer service at 6:30 pm officiated by Mary Herson-Roeser. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Jacqueline's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff from Unity Hospice and the nurses at Woodside Lutheran Home for their care and concern for Jacqueline.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
