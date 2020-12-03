Jacqueline "Jackie" Marchetti
Shawano - Jacqueline "Jackie" Marchetti, 86, of Shawano, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1933 to the late Edward and Maude (Gore) Calkins.
Jackie graduated from West High School in Green Bay, WI.
Before becoming a homemaker, she worked as a waitress in downtown Green Bay.
Jackie loved to crochet and make items for everyone for every occasion. Her family will miss her famous spaghetti and chocolate cake.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Mavis (James) Brokiewicz; four grandchildren: Tricia Stone, Bill (Bridget) Drew, Ron Drew, and Carrie (Michael) Puyleart; 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Siro Marchetti; her ten siblings and her special kitty, Squeaky.
Due to the current health crisis surrounding COVID-19, the family held private funeral services. Jackie is buried at Fort Howard Memorial Park next to her parents. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.