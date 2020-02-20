|
|
Jacqueline Nickiel
Green Bay - Jacqueline Nickiel, 53, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1966, in Green Bay to James and Rose (Draus) Nickiel.
Jackie graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1985. In 1986, she graduated from the Child Day Care program at NWTC but continued taking several individual courses over the years which resulted in her graduating in 2013 with an AAS Gerontology Degree. She most recently was employed as a Caregiver for Home Instead Senior Care. Jackie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a huge dog lover, and enjoyed touring lighthouses and playing board games.
Survivors include her parents, James and Rose Nickiel; her sister, Julie (Dean) Brink; and nieces and nephews, Anne, Daniel, David, Deborah and Ruth Brink.
Visitation will be at Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 Libal St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, February 28; followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Kirk Leach officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, 2255 Fox Heights Ln., Green Bay, WI 54304; or https://www.heanokill.org/ .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020