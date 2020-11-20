Jacqueline UllmerDe Pere - Jacqueline Ullmer, 88, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. Jackie was born April 21, 1932 the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Hacker) Strehlow. Jackie was a dedicated volunteer her entire life, particularly at Resurrection Church in Allouez and the American Red Cross blood donor site for over 20 years. She also delivered mobile meals and helped in the office and taught gym classes at Cathedral School when her daughters were students there. Jackie will be missed by her many friends and family.Surviving family includes her daughters Miriam Pagano and Barbara Bernard; her three grandchildren, Jack Schultz, Matthew Bernard and Alexis Pagano; her sister Maxine Picard; and her brother William Strehlow. Jackie will be remembered for being a wonderful listener and supportive to all. Sincere thanks to all the nieces, nephews, friends and other family for their support, particularly in the last months. Regards to a special niece, Jean Bailly, who provided much loving attention. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.Jackie's family wish to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Angel's Touch assisted living and Unity Hospice for all the care and loving concern shown to her.