Jacqueline Whitehead Livingston


1939 - 2019
Jacqueline Whitehead Livingston Obituary
Jacqueline Whitehead Livingston passed away December 20, 2019 at Southern Pines Senior Living. Born November 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Norman Aerts and Hazel Hermsen Aerts. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her first husband Roger Whitehead and her second husband Charles Livingston. Jacqueline was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Thomasville, GA. She loved her dog, Lucy, the beach, fishing on the beach, antiques, and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. She also loved to travel, and made a bucket list trip to Italy with her friends a few years ago. Jacqueline is survived by her children Doug Whitehead of Balsam, WI, Michael Whitehead (Billy) of Savannah, GA, and Victoria Moore (Curtis) of Boston, GA; grandchildren Meghan Moore (Sam), Jenna Kobs (Aaron), Jamie Whitehead (Travis), Taylor Haines (Ryan); and sister-in-law JoAnn Aerts. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Norma and Neil Posey and her brother, Robert Aerts. Service plans will be announced after the holidays. Friends and family may visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
