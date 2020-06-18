James A. Brier Jr.
James A. Brier Jr.

Hobart - James A. "Jim" Brier Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 21. A private Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will publish in Saturday's Press-Gazette.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home
JUN
21
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
