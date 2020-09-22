1/
James A. Hersant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Hersant

Green Bay - James A. Hersant, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 2 at the Watering Hole, 2107 Velp Avenue. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com., 89, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 2 at the Watering Hole, 2107 Velp Avenue. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved