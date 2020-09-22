James A. Hersant
Green Bay - James A. Hersant, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 2 at the Watering Hole, 2107 Velp Avenue. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
