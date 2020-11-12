1/1
James A. Renier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Renier

Green Bay - James Alvin Renier died Sunday evening October 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born December 15, 1938, in Green Bay to the late Alvin and Mabel (Paque) Renier. Jim grew up in Green Bay and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1957. On October 21,1961, he married the former Mary Jane Behrendt at Annunciation Catholic Church.

Jim was an accomplished salesman and worked for Pauly Cheese for 20 years. After the closure of Pauly Cheese, Jim went on to work as a sales and credit manager for Belgioioso Cheese for 24 years until his retirement in 2014.

He loved being outdoors and spent many summers camping with his family. Jim and Mary Jane were seasonal campers at Tranquil Timbers formerly Quietwoods North, in Sturgeon Bay for over 40 years. He was genuine, charismatic, quick to laugh, and always down for a Bloody Mary or an Old Fashioned. In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed playing cribbage, puzzles, and watching sports. He loved his holidays, especially Christmas, decorating earlier than most and listening to Christmas music nearly all year. However, his most cherished moments were simply spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren whom he loved fiercely.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, just celebrating 59 years together days prior to his passing. He is also survived by their four children: Michelle (Lee) Wacek; Denise (Keith) Socha; Mike (Becky) Renier, and Thomas Renier, all of Green Bay; eight grandchildren: Nicole (Jacob) Borley, Sarah Anne Socha, Tricia (Kyle) Tauschek, Christopher (Melissa) Wacek, Danielle Wacek (Ramone), Tyler, Sydney, and Zachary Renier: two great grandchildren, Aurora and Grayson Borley and a great granddaughter expected in April 2021; sister, Janice (Ron) Spielbauer; brother-in-law, Marlin Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Lindsley and sister-in-law, Patricia Lewis.

Friends may call at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane on Monday, November 16, from 9:00 -10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Monday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Renier family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name. Due to Covid 19, face coverings are to be worn and social distancing practiced. To join the family for Mass, please visit the Proko-Wall Facebook page at 11:00 am.

The family would like to thank St Vincent Hospital and the staff of Green Bay Oncology for their kind and supportive care as Dad fought and lost his short battle with leukemia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved