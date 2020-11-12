James A. Renier
Green Bay - James Alvin Renier died Sunday evening October 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born December 15, 1938, in Green Bay to the late Alvin and Mabel (Paque) Renier. Jim grew up in Green Bay and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1957. On October 21,1961, he married the former Mary Jane Behrendt at Annunciation Catholic Church.
Jim was an accomplished salesman and worked for Pauly Cheese for 20 years. After the closure of Pauly Cheese, Jim went on to work as a sales and credit manager for Belgioioso Cheese for 24 years until his retirement in 2014.
He loved being outdoors and spent many summers camping with his family. Jim and Mary Jane were seasonal campers at Tranquil Timbers formerly Quietwoods North, in Sturgeon Bay for over 40 years. He was genuine, charismatic, quick to laugh, and always down for a Bloody Mary or an Old Fashioned. In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed playing cribbage, puzzles, and watching sports. He loved his holidays, especially Christmas, decorating earlier than most and listening to Christmas music nearly all year. However, his most cherished moments were simply spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren whom he loved fiercely.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, just celebrating 59 years together days prior to his passing. He is also survived by their four children: Michelle (Lee) Wacek; Denise (Keith) Socha; Mike (Becky) Renier, and Thomas Renier, all of Green Bay; eight grandchildren: Nicole (Jacob) Borley, Sarah Anne Socha, Tricia (Kyle) Tauschek, Christopher (Melissa) Wacek, Danielle Wacek (Ramone), Tyler, Sydney, and Zachary Renier: two great grandchildren, Aurora and Grayson Borley and a great granddaughter expected in April 2021; sister, Janice (Ron) Spielbauer; brother-in-law, Marlin Lewis and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Lindsley and sister-in-law, Patricia Lewis.
Friends may call at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane on Monday, November 16, from 9:00 -10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Monday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the Renier family at www.prokowall.com
. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name. Due to Covid 19, face coverings are to be worn and social distancing practiced. To join the family for Mass, please visit the Proko-Wall Facebook page at 11:00 am.
The family would like to thank St Vincent Hospital and the staff of Green Bay Oncology for their kind and supportive care as Dad fought and lost his short battle with leukemia.