James A. Rodaer
Green Bay - James A. Rodaer, 89, Green Bay, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green ABy.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway Street, Green Bay from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday, February 21, 2020 edition.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with James' family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020