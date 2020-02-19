Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
330 S. Broadway Street
Green Bay, WI
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
330 S. Broadway Street,
Green Bay, WI
James A. Rodaer Obituary
James A. Rodaer

Green Bay - James A. Rodaer, 89, Green Bay, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green ABy.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S. Broadway Street, Green Bay from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday, February 21, 2020 edition.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with James' family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
