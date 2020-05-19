Services
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
920-849-4941
Calling hours
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:30 PM
Wieting Family Funeral Home-Chilton
411 West Main Street
Chilton, WI 53014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Thiel


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Thiel Obituary
James A. "Jim" Thiel

St. John, Wisconsin - James A. "Jim" Thiel, age 83 of St. John, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born May 10, 1937 in Green Bay, son of the late Alex & Betty (Herbeck) Thiel.

Jim married Joan Propson in 1960, and in 1963 the couple moved to St. John where they operated their dairy farm until the 1990's, after which he worked for the FS Co-op in Hilbert, Fox Courier of Appleton and then Sherwood Elevator until retirement.

Jim proudly served in the United States Army Reserves and was a life-long member of St. John Catholic Church in St. John.

Jim's heart went into his family and community. In recent years, he could often be found mowing the parish lawns in St. John. Every spring, Jim looked forward to tapping maple trees and he made sure to involve the family in all the steps of making maple syrup. He made special efforts to attend the grandkids' extra-curricular events, and help his nephew Craig on the homestead farm. He enjoyed many other activities, including tending his orchard and garden, sturgeon spearing, hunting, fishing, and tinkering. He valued every good social visit.

He is survived by his children: Joe (Mary) Thiel, Frank (Faith) Thiel, Terry Thomas & Sp. Friend Eric Kropp, Sandy (Curtis) Dixon, Connie (Mark) Kimmes, Carl Thiel, Judy Price & Sp. Friend Bill Smith, Jeff (Adriane) Thiel, Mary (Jarrod) Sandoval, Anne (Dave) Ruby; daughter-in-law: Amy Thiel; 27 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his siblings: Pat (Sy) Henseler, Dave (Karen) Thiel; siblings-in-law: Margie Thiel, Bob (Ellen) Propson, Jim (Sandy) Propson, Dave (Dawn) Propson & Mary Fletcher. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Joan; a son: Tony Thiel and infant son: Edward; a son-in-law: Dave Hoyer; 2 brothers: Dick & Bill Thiel; and a brother-in-law: Don Propson.

Prayer service will be at 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the first responders, and the emergency and ICU staff at St Elizabeth Ascension in Appleton for their compassionate and skilled care.

A memorial fund has been established in the name of James A. Thiel
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -