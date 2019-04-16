|
James A. Thompson
Ave Maria, FL. - James A. Thompson, 83, of Ave Maria, FL passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1935 in Wilmington DE to James A and Myrtle (McGrath) Thompson. He graduated from St. Matthew's grade school and Salesianum high school, class of 1953, and Brown Technical night school program in 1958. He served in the Delaware National Air Guard from 1959-1962.
He spent his entire career in the construction industry. Jim always liked to say that he did everything from digging ditches to being the manager of a 10,000 man project at South Texas Project in the 1980's.He lived and worked in many places and made lifelong friends in doing so. He was a lifetime member of Local 626.
Jim was a man whose family was very important to him. Lisa, Gene and their children were frequent guests at his Apollo Beach home. The grandchildren were always greeted with hugs and kisses, new pool toys and a new beach towel. Trips to Disney World and seashell hunting on the local beaches were always on the itinerary. All trips also included a mandatory stop at Dairy Queen.
Education was also very important to him and through his generosity, he was able to make sure his children and grandchildren had a college education. He was proud of the fact that his daughter earned a Master's Degree and his three grandchildren attained college degrees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Mary Jane and Gerald Grant, sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Joseph Dougherty, their daughter, Clare, son Matthew, and daughter-in-law, Julia. His son, Phillip Thompson, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and James Rose.
He is survived by his wife Mary (Patton), Ave Maria, FL, daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Gene Gruber, his three grandchildren whom he adored, Kara, Emily (Christopher Lefeber) and Gene Gruber (MacKenzie Murphy), all of Green Bay, WI, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Celia Patton (Bloomington, MI). He is further survived by many loved nieces and nephews, Jerry (Shelia) Grant, Joanne (Charlie) Cooke, James (Pat) Grant, Katie McCabe, all of Wilmington, DE, Tom (Katerie) Grant, Rockville, MD, Joe Dougherty, Columbia MD, John Dougherty, Ocean NJ, Kelly (Phil) Pierner, Green Bay, WI, Jim (Mary) Rose, Atlanta, GA, Jennifer (Steve) Styczynski,Green Bay, WI, Adam Rose, Racine, WI and many great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral will be held at a later date in Green Bay, WI with a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salesianum High School, 1801 N Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19802 or VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples FL, 34114.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019