|
|
James Adamski
Appleton - James Adamski, 79 of Appleton, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at ThedaCare Appleton after a courageous 25 year battle of multiple cancers.
Jim was born on March 6, 1939 to the late Louis and Lucile (Rozmiarek) Adamski. He served on the Appleton Fire Department for 28 years retiring in 1992. Jim enjoyed polka music, maintaining his yard, his sheepshead group and his retired firefighters breakfasts. He especially loved driving truck for numerous dealerships where he was affectionately known as "Fireman Jim."
Jim is survived by his wife; Joyce, one daughter; Jennifer (Scott) Hansen, three sons; Robin (Carrie), James R., and Roger. Four grandchildren; Eric (April) Adamski, Ingrid, Annika, and Greta Hansen, two great-grandchildren; Dierks and Kane Adamski, one sister; Grace (Peter) Jochimsen, three sisters-in-law; Judy Marohl, Jane Cleven, Sarah (Larry) Cleven, one brother-in-law; John (Kay) Brick, and by numerous nephews and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Gerald Adamski, and brother-in-law; Jack Cleven.
Visitation and Funeral service will be 9:00-10:45 and 11:00 respectively on Monday, February 25, 2019 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 E. GLENDALE AVE., Appleton, with Rev. Daniel Thews officiating.
Family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Guenther, Dr. Yao and Dr. Ballard, as well as ThedaCare Appleton staff who have assisted with Jim's care during these years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019