James Albert Armitage
Appleton - James Albert Armitage, 91, of Appleton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Naverino, WI on June 3, 1927, son of the late Ervin and Ethel (Scarbough) Armitage. James married the love of his life, Helen Schiesser on September 27, 1952, at St. John's Church, Seymour, WI.
James worked at several companies during his life including; Miller Electric, Scolding Locks, Hortonville Canning, and Lawrence University as a security officer and Fire and Safety Programmer. His interests included gardening, camping, hunting, fishing and tinkering. James loved to spend time with his family, tell stories, and he also loved his country, as well as serving for it. He will be remembered for being a sharp card player. James took great pride in being a blood donor.
James is survived by 2 daughters; Virginia (Gregory) Werner, Susan (Scott) Forseth, 1 son; Warren (Jill) Armitage, 1 brother; Ralph (Alice) Armitage, grandchildren; Emily Werner, Nicole Werner, Cole (Anarel) Armitage, Sarah Armitage, Tammy (Matt) Werner, Scott (Kasey) Werner, Krista Forseth, Travis Forseth, Rebecca Schnasse, and Craig Alt; and many great grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; 1 daughter; RoseAnn (John) Alt, 3 sisters; Rosemary VanVoorhls, Francis (Walter) Miller, Alice (Harvey) Elsner, and 1 brother; Claude Armitage.
Funeral service for James will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. Richmond St. with the Rev. Dee Sim Officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the 1:00 PM service. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019