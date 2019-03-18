Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert Armitage


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Albert Armitage Obituary
James Albert Armitage

Appleton - James Albert Armitage, 91, of Appleton, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Naverino, WI on June 3, 1927, son of the late Ervin and Ethel (Scarbough) Armitage. James married the love of his life, Helen Schiesser on September 27, 1952, at St. John's Church, Seymour, WI.

James worked at several companies during his life including; Miller Electric, Scolding Locks, Hortonville Canning, and Lawrence University as a security officer and Fire and Safety Programmer. His interests included gardening, camping, hunting, fishing and tinkering. James loved to spend time with his family, tell stories, and he also loved his country, as well as serving for it. He will be remembered for being a sharp card player. James took great pride in being a blood donor.

James is survived by 2 daughters; Virginia (Gregory) Werner, Susan (Scott) Forseth, 1 son; Warren (Jill) Armitage, 1 brother; Ralph (Alice) Armitage, grandchildren; Emily Werner, Nicole Werner, Cole (Anarel) Armitage, Sarah Armitage, Tammy (Matt) Werner, Scott (Kasey) Werner, Krista Forseth, Travis Forseth, Rebecca Schnasse, and Craig Alt; and many great grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; 1 daughter; RoseAnn (John) Alt, 3 sisters; Rosemary VanVoorhls, Francis (Walter) Miller, Alice (Harvey) Elsner, and 1 brother; Claude Armitage.

Funeral service for James will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. Richmond St. with the Rev. Dee Sim Officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the 1:00 PM service. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now