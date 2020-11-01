James "Porky" Allen
Green Bay - James "Porky" Allen, 80, passed on to heaven on October 27, 2020, due to complications from COVID. Porky was born in Green Bay on February 28, 1940, to Arthur and Rose (Tarkowski) Allen and grew up in a large, loving family with five brothers and three sisters. Porky attended St. Phillip Catholic Grade School and graduated from Preble High School in 1958. On September 28, 1963, he married Mary Ellen Dahlke at St. Philip Catholic Church. They raised three children: Scott, Jimbo and Kim and took great joy in their 57 years of marriage.
Porky was a driven professional (some would say a perfectionist) with an unmatched work ethic that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. In 1969, Porky started his own construction company, James F. Allen Construction, where he spent many years enjoying the time on the job site with his crew, including for many years, his sons and his brothers. Eventually, after "retirement", he worked as a supervisor for Oneida Housing Authority. When he actually retired, Porky put his woodworking talents to use, creating beautiful unique benches and quality furniture.
Porky enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's sports and activities. He loved spending time with family and friends on White Potato Lake where he and Mary have had a cottage for 47 years. They had good times going to Brad's and eating at Romy's. Porky looked forward to deer season and would spend hours getting the hunting land ready to snag a big buck. He also enjoyed time spent on the water fishing and the opportunity to attend NASCAR races.
Porky loved going out to eat, from breakfast to dinner and even in between. He will be missed during the morning chats at Bay Family Restaurant, at lunch at Our Family, the Blackstone and Al's Hamburgers, and out for pork chops at the Redwood Inn. Don't forget his "big investment" trips, picking up numbers for NASCAR, football and basketball-usually yielding high dividends. While he joked that Mary drove him to drink, Porky enjoyed a cold beer or a whiskey old fashioned sweet at more than a couple of these establishments. One of Porky's other favorite pastimes was to attend county fairs where he enjoyed a corndog and a funnel cake. He was an active member of the Moose Lodge #801 and the Red Squirrels of White Potato Lake. He was also a long time active member of the Brown County Home Builders Association.
A Packers season ticket holder for over 40 years, he and Mary can claim (with total honesty) that they were at the infamous Ice Bowl. Coach Vince Lombardi can thank Porky and his crew for remodeling the basement on Sunset Circle into a rec room. Porky and Mary also enjoyed traveling with Gary and Gloria, Mike and Judy, their friends since grade school.
Porky is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Scott (Lisa) and James Jr. (Emily); his daughter, Kim; three grandchildren, Paul (fiancée, Becca Mastey), Emily and Noah; brothers and sisters, Delbert, Carol (Joe) Hooyman, Fred (Tammy), Gene (Teri), Rosemary (Brad McCorison) and Roger (Cheryl); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Allen; Adeline Corbeille; Bob Dahlke; Bertha "Birdie" (Ralph) Hoerchler, Chuck (Mary) Dahlke and Mike (Beanie) Dahlke; many nieces, nephews and cousins and very special aunt, Shirley Tarkowski. Because Porky devoted himself to always helping others and always put others before himself, he is also survived by too many friends to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Allen; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Orrin and Aggie Dahlke; a brother, Wayne "Beaver" and an infant sister, Margaret Mary; a brother-in-law, Dale Corbeille; two sisters-in-law, Ellen Allen and Marilyn Dahlke.
Due to COVID restrictions, private services were held. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Agnes Catholic Church and entombment is at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
. Memorials may be directed to the family at Proko-Wall Funeral Home. Please write for the James Allen Family on the bottom left side of the envelope.
Mary and the children extend a special thank you to the health professionals at St. Mary and St. Vincent Hospitals for their care and kindness to Porky. Thank you also for all of the prayers offered by family and friends during this difficult time.