|
|
James Allen "Jim" Peot
Green Bay - James Allen "Jim" Peot, age 80, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born May 2, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Elmer and Irene (Lyons) Peot.
Jim was a graduate of Premontre High School, Class of 1956. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and proudly served his country from March of 1958 until his honorable discharge in June of 1962. He was stationed in Germany for his entire enlistment. Jim married Betty Ann Breunig, September 12, 1970 in Green Bay at Old St. Joseph's in De Pere. Jim and Betty shared almost 50 loving years of marriage.
Jim and Betty loved horses and co-owned an Arabian stallion and a Morgan. Jim's family was his pride and joy. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with Betty.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty Ann, his brother, Joe (Barbara) Peot, a sister, Carole (Joey) Wells and a brother-in-law, Ronald Lindsley. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Lindsley.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Parish (1484 9th St., Green Bay), Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 AM. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 AM celebrated by Fr. Patrick Beno and Fr. Robert Rhyner. Full military honors will be rendered following Mass. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Betty would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fr. Robert Rhyner for his comfort and prayers through this difficult time. She would also like to thank the VA in Green Bay and Milwaukee for their compassion and support during Jim's illness which made their journey easier.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019