James "Jim" Arthur Cravillion
New Franken - James "Jim" Arthur Cravillion, 85, passed away Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, at a local hospital with family by his side. Born October 9, 1933, in New Franken, he is the son of the late Henry and Helen (Schauer) Cravillion. Jim faithfully served in the US Air Force. Upon returning from the service, he then worked in Alaska for about a year. He returned to New Franken where he worked as a mason for the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers until his retirement in 1998. Jim was a member of the New Franken Sportsmen's Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long-time active member of St. Killian's Parish in New Franken.
Jim is survived by three siblings, Darrell (Betty) Cravillion, Luxemburg, Bonnie Blaney, Green Bay, and Thomas (Sue) Cravillion, Suamico; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lyle (Lois), Bob (Darlene), Glenn (Marge) Cravillion; one sister, Sr. Ann Cravillion; one brother-in-law, George Blaney.
Visitation at St. Kilian Church, 2508 Saint Kilian Road, New Franken, Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9:30am until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass 11am Thursday at the church. Full military honors to follow. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Jim's family extends a special thank you to the caring doctors and staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center, especially, Angela.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2019