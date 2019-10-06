|
James "Jim" B. Michalak
Oconto Falls - James "Jim" B. Michalak, 77, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at St. Clare Memorial Hospital. He was born March 15, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Bruce and Nora (Gewont) Michalak. When he was 4 years old, the family moved to a farm in rural Oconto Falls. He returned to Chicago 10 years later where he graduated from Gage Park High School. Jim was employed as a welder in heavy equipment manufacturing for most of his life in the Milwaukee area. In 1975, he moved to Mountain to help care for his parents before returning to Milwaukee. He retired to Mountain in 1980 where he volunteered for the Mountain Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring. Over the years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors are his sister, Janice (Larry) Gross, Ocala, FL; one nephew, Mark (Frances) Amato, Eugene, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation will take place with burial of the urn on the family plot in the Mountain Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019