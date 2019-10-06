Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for James Michalak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. "Jim" Michalak


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James B. "Jim" Michalak Obituary
James "Jim" B. Michalak

Oconto Falls - James "Jim" B. Michalak, 77, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at St. Clare Memorial Hospital. He was born March 15, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Bruce and Nora (Gewont) Michalak. When he was 4 years old, the family moved to a farm in rural Oconto Falls. He returned to Chicago 10 years later where he graduated from Gage Park High School. Jim was employed as a welder in heavy equipment manufacturing for most of his life in the Milwaukee area. In 1975, he moved to Mountain to help care for his parents before returning to Milwaukee. He retired to Mountain in 1980 where he volunteered for the Mountain Fire Department and Rescue Squad. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring. Over the years, Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors are his sister, Janice (Larry) Gross, Ocala, FL; one nephew, Mark (Frances) Amato, Eugene, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place with burial of the urn on the family plot in the Mountain Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now