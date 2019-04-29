|
|
James Brawner
Pulaski - James Andrew Brawner, 73, Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019. The son of Richard and Ida (Tweet) Brawner was born February 24, 1946, in Green Bay, and was a 1964 graduate of Premontre High School where he excelled at football, baseball, and shotput. Jim later graduated from UW-Madison and furthered his education over the years with advanced degrees from UW-Oshkosh and UW-Milwaukee.
On March 25, 1972, he married Lynda Jasperson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osceola. The couple moved to Pulaski in 1974 where they raised their family. Jim was a professional educator who taught and served as an administrator for the Pulaski Community Schools for over thirty years.
Many of his students enjoyed the "brain game" and visits to his office. A fellow educator said, "he reminded us that we are in 'the people business' and he lived that philosophy with every breath. Jim embodied what the Pulaski Community School District is all about… community. He could make every person, child to adult, feel truly special and loved."
Jim strived to make Pulaski the best place to live. He traveled around the state promoting Pulaski's model of community education. Jim was proud of his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and he liked spending time with them at the cottage. He was an avid reader and enjoyed trivia. Jim was an amazing conversationalist; he was always "holding court" or catching up with people on the phone. He also enjoyed hunting and fly fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda, Pulaski; three children: Andy Brawner (Elisabeth Gose), Seattle, WA, Charlie (Chelsee) Brawner, Green Bay, and Betsy (Brett) Hornseth, De Pere; grandchildren: Ava, Phoebe, Andy, and Lucy, and Will, Sam, Ben, and Megan; four brothers: Rick (Janet) Brawner, Fish Creek, Tom (Victoria) Brawner, De Pere, Bill Brawner, Green Bay, and Dave (Cindi) Brawner, Green Bay; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at SS. Edward and Isidore Church, 3667 Flintville Rd, Flintville (Suamico), Closing Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M., presiding.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019