|
|
James Bungeon, age 90, Wrightstown, passed away peacefully at Bishops Court on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1929, in the Town of Lawrence to the late Norman and Emily Bungeon. James attended grade school at Briggs School and high school in Wrightstown.
James owned and operated the Bungeon Construction Business from 1958 until his retirement.
He was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Wrightstown, sang in the men's choir and did many other activities in the church.
James was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. He also belonged to the American Legion National Champion's Drill Team and Firing Squad of Post No. 436. They were champions in the 1964, 1965 and 1971, in Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.
He is survived by four sisters, Sharon Zachowski, Fran Beining, Viola (Cliff) Schaffer and Shirley Ambrosius as well as many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by sister, Elaine (Jim) Kopecky, brothers, Leland and Ken; nephews, Chad and Ronnie Bungeon, Robert Binsfeld, Tom Zachowski and Todd Zachowski; brothers-in-law, John Binsfeld, John Beining, Myron Zachowski, and sisters in law, Violet Klang and Mary Bungeon.
Due to current world events, the Memorial Mass for the public is being postponed at this time and will be announced later.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Williams and the staff at Bishops Court.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020