James BungeonWrightstown - James Bungeon, age 90, Wrightstown, passed away peacefully at Bishops Court on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1929, in the Town of Lawrence to the late Norman and Emily Bungeon. James attended grade school at Briggs School and high school in Wrightstown.James owned and operated the Bungeon Construction Business from 1958 until his retirement.He was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Wrightstown, sang in the men's choir and did many other activities in the church.James was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. He also belonged to the American Legion National Champion's Drill Team and Firing Squad of Post No. 436. They were champions in the 1964, 1965 and 1971, in Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.He is survived by four sisters, Sharon Zachowski, Fran Beining, Viola (Cliff) Schaffer and Shirley Ambrosius as well as many nieces and nephews.James was preceded in death by sister, Elaine (Jim) Kopecky, brothers, Leland and Ken; nephews, Chad and Ronnie Bungeon, Robert Binsfeld, Tom Zachowski and Todd Zachowski; brothers-in-law, John Binsfeld, John Beining, Myron Zachowski, and sisters in law, Violet Klang and Mary Bungeon.Family and friends may gather on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1pm until 3pm with a prayer service at 3pm, Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Military honors will follow. a private inurnment will take place at Town of Lawrence Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, mask wearing is strongly encouraged. Please bring a mask to wear.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Williams and the staff at Bishops Court.