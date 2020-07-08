1/1
James Bungeon
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bungeon

Wrightstown - James Bungeon, age 90, Wrightstown, passed away peacefully at Bishops Court on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1929, in the Town of Lawrence to the late Norman and Emily Bungeon.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, DePere, from 1pm until 3pm with a prayer service at 3pm, Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Military honors will follow. A private inurnment will take place at Town of Lawrence Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, mask wearing is strongly encouraged. Please bring a mask to wear.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved