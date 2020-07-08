James BungeonWrightstown - James Bungeon, age 90, Wrightstown, passed away peacefully at Bishops Court on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1929, in the Town of Lawrence to the late Norman and Emily Bungeon.Family and friends may gather on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, DePere, from 1pm until 3pm with a prayer service at 3pm, Deacon Ken Kabat officiating. Military honors will follow. A private inurnment will take place at Town of Lawrence Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 health concerns, mask wearing is strongly encouraged. Please bring a mask to wear.