James C. "Jim" Bethurem
Green Bay - James C. "Jim" Bethurem, 79, Green Bay, formerly of Cecil, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1940 in Green Bay to Walter C. and Leona M. (LeGros) Bethurem.
After graduating from Green Bay East High School in 1959, Jim joined the U.S. Air Force and began a 20-year career primarily serving in the PMEL field. He married Marcia Blanshan on December 26, 1964 at First United Methodist Church in Green Bay. Together they enjoyed the opportunities to travel extensively, especially on his overseas assignments. This also inspired his passion for photography which he shared with their daughter, Jenny. They had many photo excursions with Marci driving the car while Jim and Jenny looked for those perfect photo ops.
Jim never shied away from a project challenge, whether it was building a new computer, designing and building the cabinets for their home, moving a set of stairs, or tearing something apart and rebuilding it. He had the ability to envision what the final product would look like and make it happen.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marci; daughter, Jenny; brother, Richard (Lynn) Bethurem and their family; half-brother Walter Bethurem, sister-in-law Sue (Barbara Smith) Blanshan; cousin, Ronald (Jean) LeGros and their family; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts, Lorraine Zastrow and Evelyn Hoth.
Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, followed by a Memorial Service and Military Honors at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
The family would like to thank the caring physicians and staff of Green Bay Oncology and the incredible staff of Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Salvation Army and Unity Hospice.