James C. (Jim) Grasee of De Pere passed away August 11, 2019 at the age of 80, at home with his loving family.
He was born May 26, 1939 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1957. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, followed by a Master's degree from Duke University in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he pursued continuing studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
He taught at St. Mary High School, Menasha, Wisconsin from 1966 to 1976, then at Bayport High School, Howard-Suamico, Wisconsin until his "retirement" in 1997. After retirement he continued to teach part-time at Bayport and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Green Bay, where he inspired and encouraged many young people to enter the medical and nursing professions.
Among his varied interests were poetry, classical music, cars, mathematics, and all forms of scientific inquiry. He took great joy and pride in the endeavors and accomplishments of his twelve grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart. Known by friends, family, colleagues and students for his keen intellect, quick wit, unflinching honesty, and lifelong passion for teaching, he will be greatly missed as a unique and memorable individual.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Diana, daughters Rebecca Grasee Duff, Jennifer Grasee Holloway, Jessica Grasee (Trent) Scott and Elizabeth Grasee (Jim) Cox, and son James T. (Mary Handrich) Grasee, as well as twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Sharon (John) Eaton and Adele Grasee, brother Dale Grasee, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Isabelle and Albert Grasee, sister Joanne Brunover, and brothers Gerald and Michael Grasee.
The family wishes to thank HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and Green Bay Oncology for expert and compassionate care during his prolonged battle with leukemia. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
