James "Jim" C. Mulloy, age 90, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born May 20, 1928, in DePere, WI, the son of Charles and Magdeline (Denis) Mulloy, and attended East DePere High School.
Jim enlisted in the U. S. Army and proudly served his Country in WWII and was honorably discharged in 1947. He married Florence Hodkiewicz on September 30, 1950. They had been married 65 years when Mom passed away in 2016.
Jim worked for Fort Howard Paper Company, retiring after 37 years. He then embarked on a second career working for Bellin Hospital for 18 years, a job he truly loved. He loved being around people and staying active.
He was an avid golfer and belonged to several leagues throughout the years, golfing right up to his 90th birthday. He loved to dance and was a member of the Happy Hoppers Dance Club. He looked forward to every Sunday afternoon he could go dancing and listen to a different band.
In his earlier years he was on numerous baseball and bowling leagues. He was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1982 and had been the oldest living member.
He supported youth sports in his community, coaching youth basketball and little league. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play whatever sport they were involved in. He was a huge Packer, Badger, Brewer and Bucks fan.
Jim is survived by his five children, Bonnie (Michael) Sorenson, Susan (Greg) Holewinski, Debby (Ed) Brusky, John (Melissa) Mulloy and Michael (Estela) Mulloy. Nine grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan Sorenson, Peter (Sara) Holewinski, Scott (Valerie) Holewinski, Ed (Renee) Brusky, Andrew (Laura) Mulloy, Emily (Rodrigo) Alvarez, Maria and Cecelia Mulloy, two step-grandsons, Ryan and Joseph Weldon. Seven great-grandchildren, Parker and Logan Holewinski, Rowyn Holewinski, Lily Brusky, Paul, Gianna and Aaron Mulloy and Baby Alvarez due in August. Jim is also survived by his sister, Joyce Matuszak, one sister-in-law, Florence Mulloy, and in-laws, Pat and John Hodkiewicz, Grace and Bob Kanugh, Evelyn and Leonard Hodkiewicz, Adeline Berg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Patrick and Richard and sisters, Bernice Fox and Janet Cornelissen.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Parish on Friday, April 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 12:00 noon, followed by full military honors. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
A special thank you to our brother John and his wife, Melissa, for making a home for Dad the past four months, and our brother Michael for the countless hours he spent with Dad over the past eleven months. Also, thank you to Health East Hospice of St. Paul, Minnesota, for the compassionate care they gave to Dad.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019