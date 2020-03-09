|
|
James "Jim" Champeau
Green Bay - James "Jim" Champeau, 95, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1924, in Green Bay to Francis and Freda (Schultz) Champeau.
Jim graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1943. Upon graduation he entered the U.S. Navy and served from 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater during WWII. When he returned, Jim began working at Green Bay Packaging from March 19, 1946 until his retirement. He was a Class A Pressman there, operating letter presses and offset presses.
On May 2, 1947, he married Clara "Mickey" Goltz. She preceded him in death in February of 1982.
Jim enjoyed camping at Crystal/Musky Lake in Boulder Junction. He was an avid muskie fisherman. Above all else, Jim loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Mike Champeau and Sandy (Glenn) Curtis; grandchildren, Jenna (Jason) Schaefer, Amy (Judd) Van De Hei, Kelly (James) Harbal and Stacy Champeau; and great-grandchildren, Julianna, Jonah, Korben and Clara.
In addition to his wife, Jim was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Breianna Exton; his parents; brother, Francis (Marge) Champeau; and sister, Arlene (Jake) Steber.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Heartland Hospice and Angel's Touch for their sincere, loving compassion given to Jim.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020