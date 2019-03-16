|
|
James "Jim" Charneski
Allouez - James "Jim" R. Charneski, 83, passed away quietly and peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Green Bay, to the late Harry and Frances (Piontek) Charneski. Jim married the former Roberta "Bobbie" Johnson on October 1, 1955 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.
Jim had a long history of dedicated public service. He proudly served in the US Coast Guard and was a Korean War Veteran. Jim worked as an accountant and owned his own business, J&R Business Services. He continued his public service with the Brown Country Sherriff's Department for 27 years, rising to the rank of Commander of Support Services. When asked, he stated his proudest accomplishment on the Department was being instrumental in implementing 911 in Brown County, something that is now so commonplace and helps so many. In addition, he served the Town of Allouez from 1979-1983 as a town supervisor and 1983-1986 as town chairman. He went on to be the first Village President of Allouez in 1986 and served until 1988. He continued to serve the Village of Allouez as a Municipal Court Judge in 1997 and concluded his public service in April of 2017 after honorably serving for 20 years.
Jim was involved in many local and community organizations including the following: President of Heritage Hill Corporate Board and Board member of United Way. He was very involved with the Allouez Historical Society, served as a President of the PLAV post 186, and served as a lay minister at Resurrection Parish.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Roberta, and three loving daughters; Brenda (Mark) Vaughan, Jill (Rick) Pruski and Kathy Allen; his grandchildren: Andy Vaughan, Lindsay Vaughan, Jim (Lindsay) Pruski, Kelly (Jason) Seltzer and Amy Pruski; one great grandchild, Samuel Pruski.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Charneski, his two sisters, Delores (Milton) Baugnet and Lorraine (Raymond) Baugnet, and his son-in-law David Allen.
Friends may call at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr., after 9:00 am on Wednesday, March 20, until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am at the church with Fr. Tim Shillcox O.Praem officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to Jim's family at www.prokowall.com. In Lieu of floral expressions you may make a donation in Jim's name to either Compassionate Friends or Unity Hospice.
Compassionate Friends is an organization dear to his heart. This organization supports bereaved parents. Jim and his wife established a local chapter after they suffered the devastating loss of their son, Stephen. Donations can be made at:
501 Howe Street, Green Bay, WI 54301. Compassionatefriendsgb.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many individuals of Unity Hospice that touched our hearts and provided extraordinary care. Donations can be made at: Unityhospice.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019