James Conklin
Green Bay - James Conklin, 90, died peacefully surrounded by his family at a local care facility on March 17, 2019. Born on December 17, 1928 in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Harold and Leola (Magaurn) Conklin. He graduated from West High School with the class of 1945. Following high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. On April 7, 1951, he married Carol Vande Hei. They were married for 66 years. In the last years of her life, Carol suffered from dementia and he was her caretaker. James worked most of his career at Northwest Engineering, starting as a tool & die maker. He worked his way up the ladder and retired as assistant plant manager. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
James is survived by his three children: Timothy Conklin, Tom Conklin, and Cathy (Pat) Tilkens; four grandchildren: Jeremy (Carmen) Raymaker, Dustin (Stacy) May, Logan Conklin and Molly Conklin; three great-grandchildren: Reese and Avery Raymaker, JP May. Further survived by his sister Fern Vannieuwenhoven; brothers-in-law Wayne Gerondale, Bill (Jeannie) Vande Hei and Dick (Mary) Vande Hei.
James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Conklin; his sister, Jean Gerondale; brothers-in-law, Bernard Vannieuwenhoven, Jack Vande Hei and two nieces: Jody Gerondale and Brenda Vande Hei.
Private family services will take place according to James's wishes.
Simply Cremation in Green Bay is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019