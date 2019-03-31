|
James "Jim" Cornell
De Pere - James (Jim) Cornell passed away peacefully on Thursday March 14, 2019 in Kansas City where he had been residing with his daughter Patti. Jim was born June 13, 1927 in Duck Creek, the third of six children born to James and Barbara (Lindsley) Cornell. Jim was only 8 years old when his father died in a tragic quarry accident. Soon after, his mother moved the family to the east side of Green Bay where Jim attended East High School.
Jim proudly enlisted and served his country in World War II and the Korean War in the Coast Guard and Marines. In 2017, he was able to attend a Kansas City Honor Flight to Washington DC as one of few remaining WWII veterans. After his service, Jim worked as a salesman for various companies, and then for many years at The Gale Institute, where he recruited flight attendants for the airlines. He was also self-employed until his retirement.
Jim met the love of his life, Ruth Anderson, in 1947 when she moved to Green Bay from Park Falls after graduation. They met at a party and it was love at first sight! They were married September 11, 1948, at St Francis Xavier Cathedral and were blessed with six children, daughters Gayle and Patti, and sons Michael, Gregory, John and Joel. Jim and Ruth lived in several homes in Green Bay, DePere and Lawrence during their marriage, including their own "Ponderosa," a farm where they bred and raised horses and which provided his kids many hours of enjoyment and mischief. Until recently, they lived on Sundown Lane in West DePere for thirty years.
For many years, Jim and Ruth enjoyed family camping trips in their truck camper and later their 5th wheel, attending horse shows where he was a member of the Trail Blazers Horse Club, winters in Florida with their friends, their boat and property on the Suamico River, and especially any time spent with their children and grandchildren. Jim was a devoted husband, loving father and a proud grandfather.
Jim was a life- long Packer fan, remembering sneaking into games at City Stadium and later having season tickets to Lambeau. He loved playing cribbage with his boys, going for breakfast at the truck stop, and golfing with his 7 iron. He was a devout Catholic, attending weekly mass at St Francis Xavier Parish in DePere until his health failed. During their marriage, Jim & Ruth traveled to Hawaii, to Canada for the Calgary Stampede, to Yellowstone National Park and Washington DC, and to Faribault MN for Camp Cornell.
Jim is survived by Ruth, his loving wife of 70 years,; his children Michael (Jane) Cornell, Gregory (Jane) Cornell, John Cornell, Patti Nelson (Bruce Conley) and Joel (Kathy) Cornell; his son in law John Hendricks; 13 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren; his sister Jane (Paul) Kyles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Gayle Hendricks; daughter in law Debra Cornell; parents James and Barbara; and sisters, Catherine Spetzer, Ione Raleigh, Dorothy Denneau and Carol Young.
A heartfelt thanks to Patti and Bruce for their loving care for Jim these past few months and to his Sundown neighbors Bill & Michelle for their watchful eyes and kind hearts.
Family and friends may gather for a visitation celebrating James' life on Saturday, April 6 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., DePere, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Rev. James Neilson, O.Praem officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019