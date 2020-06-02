James Cyril "Buddha" LaLuzerne
Green Bay - James Cyril "Buddha" LaLuzerne, 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from various health issues. He was born May 10, 1948, in Green Bay to Richard and Dolores (Szutkowski) LaLuzerne.
James was a graduate of Preble High School, Class of 1967. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed for a year at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. He also served a year in Vietnam and was discharged in 1970. Following his time in the military he began working at Northern Paper Mills (Georgia Pacific) in Green Bay and worked there for 42 years until his retirement. On March 10, 1984, James married Paula J. Arnold at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2012. James was an avid Packers fan and attended games for nearly twenty years. He was also a NASCAR fan, especially of driver Matt Kenseth #17. James loved to hunt with his brothers-in-law Dave and Leonard, and fish with his brother, Dan and his lifelong friend, Ken. He enjoyed going out to breakfast with his brothers and sisters, attending Packer games and watching his son Earl's softball team play games on Tuesdays. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5382. James will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
James is survived by his children, Earl (Charnae) LaLuzerne, Brian (Krista) Mock, Richard Mock; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Daniel (Sandy) LaLuzerne, Mike LaLuzerne, Linda LaLuzerne, Judy (Orvil) Lardinois; his brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard (Sharon) Arnold, David (Shirly) Arnold, Ann (Ron) Gauthier; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ruby Mock; his sister, Kathy Haskins; a brother, David LaLuzerne.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 East Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens.
James' family extends a sincere word of thanks to his caregivers at Bellin Hospital and to all his family and coworkers for their support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.