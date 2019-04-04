Services Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 920-499-1223 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM St. Mark Lutheran Church 2066 Lawrence Drive De Pere , WI View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Mark Lutheran Church 2066 Lawrence Drive De Pere , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for James LaBlonde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James D. LaBlonde

Green Bay - James Damien LaBlonde, age 40, passed away unexpectedly at his home with his family at his side, as he entered his heavenly home on March 31, 2019. Jim was born in Ashland, WI to James and Marlene (Koski) LaBlonde on September 20, 1978. He was the youngest of three children. His older sisters, Nicole and Dena, loved and adored him. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors with his father. Even as a child, he always had a radiant smile on his face that could light up any room he entered. Jim was a very happy-go-lucky and energetic boy, who loved playing and watching sports.



Jim graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in 1997, where he ran track, and played football and basketball. He was recently inducted into the Luther L. Wright High School Sports Hall of Fame. Jim attended UW-LaCrosse where he ran track and played football. He earned his bachelor's degree in Physical Education in 2003. While there, he met the love of his life, Dana Maedke. Dana and Jim were married on June 17, 2006 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in De Pere, WI. God blessed Jim and Dana with three precious children, Easton (11), London (8) and Livia (5). Jim and Dana devoted their lives to their children's sports and activities.



Jim enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time with family and friends at "Lost Acre" in Ironwood, MI. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, golf carting around Moose Creek, and building campfires with family and friends. Jim was a devoted friend, neighbor, colleague, husband, father and coach. He loved to make people laugh and smile. Jim had a friendly disposition that touched many people, in every facet of his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Jim was highly respected among his peers, and the entire student body. Everyone loved him. The most important thing to Jim was spending time with his wife and kids, going on vacations, random weekend getaways, nights out to dinner, and all the little things just as long as they were together as a family. His wife and children were his entire world and he was theirs. He was their rock. He devoted his life to taking care of them and ensuring their happiness.



Jim taught and coached for 16 years. His first job out of college was at De Pere High School - where he taught special education, as well as coached basketball and football. He taught physical education at Lineville Intermediate School, where he coached both football and track. Jim received his Master of Arts in Educational Technology from Marian University in August 2011. Jim positively influenced and mentored thousands of students and athletes in the Howard-Suamico district. His passion was teaching and coaching - not only for his own children, but also thousands of other children in the community. Jim's students and athletes will never forget how he made them laugh, how he made them smile, how he motivated them to work harder, and how he always had fun. His positive attitude, zest of life, contagious smile, upbeat personality, and fun spirit will never be forgotten and will be missed by many.



Jim is survived by his wife, Dana; children, Easton, London and Livia; parents, James and Marlene LaBlonde; father and mother-in-law, Wayne and Kerry Maedke; sisters, Nicole (Scott) Dhein and Dena (Dave) Lundin; sister-in-law, Tara (Bill) Langin; brother-in-law, Cody (Johanna) Maedke; nieces and nephews, Jaeger, Abby, Kacie, Tommy, Dylan, Ella, Zachary, Jacob, Jeremiah, Faith and Levi; great-aunt, Nancy Carlson; and many other relatives, friends and colleagues.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert (Bud) and Donna LaBlonde and John and Olga Koski.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2066 Lawrence Drive, De Pere, WI. The funeral service will follow with the Rev. John Parlow officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Jim's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.



The family wishes to thank the local EMT's, local police and fire departments, friends, family, St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Lyndahl Funeral Home. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019