James D. Vollmer
GREEN BAY - James D. Vollmer, 79, Green Bay, passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born in Hilbert on April 23, 1940 to the late Henry and Florence (Rehreuer) Vollmer. James served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He married Susan Vorbeck on August 29, 1982. James lived all his life in the area and was employed at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. He enjoyed camping, golfing and the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Susan; grandchildren, Alex Vollmer and Nicholas Vollmer; brothers, Paul (Marilyn) Vollmer and Terry Vollmer; sisters, Carol (Duane) Doede and Edith Franzen.
James was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Daniel James and James Douglas Jr; brother, Eugene.
Family and friends may call at the Green Bay Community Church, 600 Cardinal Lane on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 1 until 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name at the church.
The family expresses thanks to Dr. Matthias Fuchs and the staff of Bellin Critical Care and the 2 South Unit.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 7, 2019