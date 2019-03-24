|
James David Servais
Green Bay - James David Servais died on February 13, 2019, from pancreatic cancer, shortly before his 73rd birthday. He died in his sleep surrounded by his family.
Jim was born and raised in Green Bay, WI. Lifelong passions for canoeing, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors took root early during boyhood trips to the northwoods of Wisconsin, especially to Otter Lake. Few things made Jim happier than fresh-caught brook trout pan-fried over a campfire.
As a young adult, Jim furthered his experience with Outward Bound trips and mastered wilderness survival skills at the National Outdoor Leadership School, abilities he used and honed throughout his life.
Jim was a graduate of Premontre High School and the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He joined NOAA Corps after college, taking a range of posts, including plotting depth charts to map the ocean floor while stationed in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Jim later moved on to conducting solar observations at the NOAA Earth System Research Laboratory in Boulder, CO. Jim taught high school science after the family returned to Green Bay, mainly teaching physical science at West High School and leading the school's environmental club. He eventually established the Northeast Wisconsin High School Environmental Coalition, for which he was awarded the Green Award from the Fox Valley Sierra Club.
Jim was a committed father to his four children. They have fond memories of sleeping under the stars in the backyard, camping and hiking in Devil's Lake State Park, paddling the Boundary Waters and Quetico, and summer road trips west. Their memories of Jim's non-stop puns and frequent "geology stops" are only slightly less fond. Spontaneous trips to northern Wisconsin were common. He returned west to backpack throughout his life, especially to the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming.
Jim was an avid naturalist. Never one to rush a hike, he would identify and discuss trees, wildflowers, and animal tracks with any companions. The wilderness was his church, and he worshipped often. His conviction that the wilderness he loved was worth preserving for future generations and essential for human prosperity drove his commitment to environmentalism. An activist, he was involved with the Sierra Club and Clean Water Action Council, and eventually went on to found the Green Bay chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby. He strongly supported the Freedom from Religion Foundation, Planned Parenthood, and the ACLU.
Jim was an independent thinker. He designed and built the house he lived in, ceaselessly making improvements and filling it with the books and music he collected. Animated conversation over a cold drink was a common scene, usually with a stoked fire and good vinyl in the background. Jim delighted in talking politics and did not shy from taking an unpopular stance that he believed to be right. Lastly, Jim was a free spirit with a wide-ranging intellect, equally interested in mastering the finer points of hatchet throwing as he was in perusing books from his library, be it historical fiction or political treatises.
Jim will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving partner Deanna; by siblings John (Janice), Jeannette, Margaret (Thomas), Mary, Richard (Katherine), and Helen (Doyle); by children Heather, Eric (Stephanie), Ryan (Jinha), and Kate (Andy); by grandchildren Grace, Ava, Samuel, and Remsen; and by numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Alice, by siblings William and Christine, and by nephew Andrew.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on June 8, 2019, from 1-4pm at Saint Brendan's Inn, in Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Citizens Climate Lobby.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019