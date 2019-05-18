|
James DeVleeschower
Green Bay - James P. DeVleeschower, 72, locally known as "Grumpy," passed away with family by his side on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on February 17, 1947, to the late Earl and Ida (Perrigue) Devleeschower. Jim graduated from Premontre High School in Green Bay. Following school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jim retired from Military Service in 2007, spending much of that time working as a lead mechanic. He was a very social man who would give you grief whenever he could, but he made many friends along the way.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pat; six children; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Joan Gregorich, Judy Benson, Jerry DeVleeschower, and Bunny Matthews; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ida; his sisters, Janet Delmarcell and Joyce DeVleeschower; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Benson and Mike Williams.
According to Jim's wishes, private funeral services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice and the doctors and nurses on the 4th Floor at Bellin Hospital, for all the care they gave to Jim and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019