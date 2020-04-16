|
|
James E. Leiterman
Alsip, IL - James E. Leiterman, 74, of Alsip, IL entered into eternal life on April 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
The son of Henry and Matilda Leiterman was born on January 18, 1946 in Green Bay, WI. He was a graduate of Denmark High School.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Regina; brother Bernard (Shirley) Leiterman; sisters Cynthia (Randall) Halbrook, Karen Leiterman, Kathy Leiterman; sister-in-laws Valerie Leiterman and Rochelle Leiterman Olp, nieces and nephews.
Jim is now at rest with his parents, brothers John and Norbert, nephew, Kyle Leiterman. Private funeral service and burial will be held in Alsip, IL.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020