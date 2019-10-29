|
|
James "Jim" E. Mills
De Pere - James "Jim" E. Mills, 60, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born on August 29, 1959, in Seymour to Russell and Evelyn (Krizek) Mills.
Jim worked as a very loyal employee for UPS for over 30 years. He was a tinkerer, was crafty and creative, and could make anything out of anything. Nothing was ever junk to Jim. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making everyone laugh.
Jim loved his cabin up north, being outdoors, boating, bonfires, and four-wheeling. He also loved music - Frank Zappa was one of his favorites.
Jim was a very giving person, no matter what you needed. He was a wonderful father, uncle, son, brother, and friend.
Survivors include his daughter, Katrina (James Vanden Heuvel) Mills; his son, Jared Mills; the mother of his two children, Joan Dirkman-Mills; brothers, Larry Mills, Ron Mills; sisters, Sandy (Jim) Brandt, Virginia "Jo" Mills; nieces and nephews, Nick (Donna), Tony (Marla), Erin (Chad), Katie (Chad), Sean, Andy, Stephanie, Tina, Brett; cousin, Margie; great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Chester Mills; and his in-laws.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Friday, November 1; followed by the Funeral Service at noon. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019