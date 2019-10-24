Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Sturgeon Bay - James E. Szczepanik, age 67, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, formerly of Wilmette, IL and Highland Park, IL. Loving husband, friend, and partner of 46 years to Lynda Szczepanik nee Cialabrini; dear father of Jamie and Scott; dear grandfather to Olivia and Emile; brother of Michael (Janette) Szczepanik and Mary (Gerald) Kuna; brother in law of Richard (Diane) Cialabrini; uncle to Anthony, Richard, Christopher, Jacqueline and Ellen; son of the late John and the late Lucille (LaPlant) Szczepanik.

Jim enjoyed the simple things in life. He took pleasure in nature, driving his vintage Rolls Royce, time in Door County, and travel with his wife, but most of all he enjoyed his family and friends. Jim received a Bachelor's of Physics and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He was a partner for almost 40 years as a managing and restructuring consultant.

Visitation Sunday, October 27, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a celebration of Jim's life at 5:00 p.m. at Donnnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, Illinois 60077.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Juvenile Diabetes Illinois Chapter, 1 N LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60602.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
