In His infinite wisdom, on Friday, June 28, 2019, God our heavenly Father called His dear child, James Edmund De Coste, age 86, to Glory, peacefully and while residing at Bornemann Nursing Home, Green Bay, WI. James was born on April 28, 1933, in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Edmund and Evangeline (Masters) De Coste. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith, graduated from Bensenville (IL) Community High School, served our nation honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate during the Korean War, married Barbara (Brooks) De Coste on July 3, 1954, and served his days—first and foremost—as a devout and loving family man. James relied on the Lord for all things and provided for his family by furthering his education and working hard for 48 years in the real estate title insurance industry as a Title Officer, Real Estate Agent and Right-of-Way Agent. He was also a good citizen, active in the community by serving at church, being involved and contributing to the leadership of many organizations such as Pop Warner Football, Babe Ruth Baseball, Boy Scouts of America, Lions Club, Optimist Club, American Legion, Home Builders' Association, Right-of-Way Association, Mortgage Lenders and Realty Boards, and—most recently—the McKinney (TX) Housing Authority, serving as a board member for the housing needs of low to moderate income families. James was a gentleman, considerate of others. He enjoyed giving good hugs (a.k.a., "attitude adjustments"), telling jokes, studying the Bible, traveling, fishing, camping, cooking, playing golf, photography, barbequin' with the Holy Smokers, shootin' pool with the guys at the McKinney Senior Center, writing poetry, and dancing with his lady-friend, Margaret Talkington.



James is survived by his daughter, Deborah De Coste; son, Curtis (Ingrid) De Coste; grandchildren, Brandy Petricka, James and Brittany Ford, Tina Vargas Staggs, and Jacob and Allison De Coste; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Taylor Hinkle, Alexander and Daysha Petricka, Harmony and Aaliyah Tanouye; and sisters, Jeannine Thorne and Madeleine Sterkowicz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara De Coste, and sister, Dorothy Engel.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 120 S. Henry Street Green Bay. Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor David Hatch officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, TX. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com



The family would like to extend their many thanks to all who have ministered to James' spiritual, health and housing needs when his spiritual gift was being the one receiving care, especially: Rev. David Hatch, of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Green Bay; Rev. Mark Walters, of Alleluia Lutheran Church, Wrightstown; and so many at the Aging and Disability Center, Milo Heumpfner VA Outpatient Clinic, LakelandCare, Moraine Ridge Senior Living, Matthews Senior Living, Bornemann Nursing Home, Aurora BayCare, Bellin, and Unity Hospice. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 1 to July 2, 2019