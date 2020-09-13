James Edward "Jim" Schenker
Green Bay - James Edward "Jim" Schenker, age 78, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Green Bay Health Services after a brief illness. He was born August 6, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Edward and LaVerne (Leister) Schenker.
Jim proudly served his country in the US Air Force, stationed in South Dakota. He married Sharron Lee Schumacher, May 7, 1966 in Milwaukee and the couple shared 17 loving years of marriage before Sharron passed away in 1984. Jim worked many years in counter sales at Gustave A. Larson Heating and Cooling and retired from Sam's Club in 2004. He continued after retirement working for PMI and parking cars at Lambeau Field.
Jim was a proud and active member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #801, volunteering his time on many committees and the executive board for close to 40 years. He was a very loyal Green Bay Packer fan.
James is survived by his daughter, Debby (Allan) Kvam; 2 grandchildren, Mike (Carie) and Kevin Kvam and a sister, Laura (Dan) Boegh of West Bend, WI.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 PM. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Unity Hospice in Jim's name are appreciated.
Jim's family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay Health Services and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.