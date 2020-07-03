1/1
James Elm
1970 - 2020
James Elm

James B. Elm, 50, of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, June 25th, 2020. James was born June 24th, 1970 the son of the late Bernice Elm and the grandson of the late Howard and Luella (John) Elm.

James was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to numerous concerts, WI sporting events and traveling. He was a loyal Brewers, Packers and Bucks fan but also enjoyed college sports. He attended many of his family and friends sporting events and was supportive of their athletic endeavors.

James was the former General Manager at the Radisson, and dedicated his career to the Hospitality industry and was proud to serve his Oneida Community. James started his career in hospitality in 1987 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center when it was first built by the Oneida Nation and operated as the Oneida Rodeway Inn.

As a citizen of the Oneida Nation, James was among the first Oneidas to work for a hotel owned and operated by their Nation. After working 14 years for his Nation at the hotel, James went out west in 2001 to Carefree, Arizona to work at The Boulders Resort.

In 2004, James returned home to Oneida to work as the Radisson's Catering Director. A year later he was promoted to Assistant General Manager and in 2007, James became the Radisson's General Manager, serving from 2007 to 2013.

James is survived by his aunt Laverne Bichanich (Steve), many cousins to include, Lori Lutz, Michelle (Moon) Hill, (his Godson) Jonas and Kylene Hill, Kevin Baird, Kurtiss Popovich, (his Goddaughter) Abby Lutz , Belle Lutz, Jenny Gautreaux, Taylor and Bryce Moore and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. A prayer service will conclude visitation at 6:00 p.m. To extend online condolences to the Elm family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.

James's family would like to thank his girlfriend EJ Deegan and her family for their love, caretaking, and devotion to James. And would like to also give thanks to James's close friends for their support.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
03:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
11
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
