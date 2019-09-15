Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
1954 County Road U
Green Bay, WI
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
1954 County Road U
Green Bay, WI
James Ernest "Jim" Bothun


1948 - 2019
James Ernest "Jim" Bothun Obituary
James "Jim" Ernest Bothun

Suamico - James "Jim" Ernest Bothun, 71, of Suamico, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at a Green Bay hospital. The son of the late Ernest and Gladys (Fleischauer) Bothun was born May 5, 1948, in Plum City, WI. He graduated in 1966 from Park High School. He married Lynda Schneider on September 16, 1972 at St. Patrick Church in St. Paul, MN. Jim worked in construction management for several different companies for many years, traveling across the United States and Europe. Jim was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening and puttering in his "shop." His favorite pastime was fishing - he was always ready for the next fishing trip. Jim was an avid Packers fan.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda; children: Lacey (Chris) Blan, Jaime (Troy) Frisque, Charly (Matt) Wilson; eight grandchildren: Celyse, Sarina, Cullen, Carter, Jackson, Keaton, Ella and Kennedy; one sister, Jean (Gaylon) Runeberg, MN; brother-in-law, Tom Wentz, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Gladys (Fleischauer) Bothun; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Elva Schneider; one sister, Nancy Wentz; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends are invited to gather with the family on Thursday, September 19 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 County Road U, Green Bay, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the church, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld presiding.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
