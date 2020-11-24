James F. Smith Sr.
Fond du Lac - James F. Smith Sr., 79, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1941 to Chester and Emily (Shepord) Smith. On May 9, 1964 James married Darlene Sartorus.
He is survived by three children, James F. "Moose" Smith, Jr., Dawn Benz, Wanda Smith (Jamie Pete); five grandchildren, Bridget, Nichole, Nathan, Jessica and Ashlie; three great-granddaughters, Nevaeh, Alexis, Icelynn; a sister, Donna (Carl) Schimmers; sisters-in-law, Carla Smith, Jean Smith, Jean (Leonard) Wendler; brother-in-law, Richard "Butch" Rusch; many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; their son, Kevin Smith; many brothers and sisters.
A private family visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. A private Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum. With concerns for the coronavirus, all-in attendance must wear masks. The funeral home is limited to 40 people in at a time, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of James Smith's family and they will be forwarded on.