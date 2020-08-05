James Fischer
Cecil - James Fischer, 78, Cecil, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. The son of Edward and Dolores (Wiskow) Fischer was born October 19, 1941, in Pulcifer, and was a 1960 graduate of Gillett High School. In 1963, he married Betty Lou Bohm. She preceded him in death in 1980.
Jim had been employed at Liebmann Packing, Bulk Transport, and Stang-Lock City Transport, all in Green Bay. He also owned and operated Blazing Saddles, Terminal Bar, and Central Bar in Green Bay and the Country Club Bar in Cecil. In 1998, he moved to the home farm in Pulcifer.
In his younger years, Jim enjoyed racing stock cars, and then, later raced again with his sons. He loved his yearly trips to Nashville and Florida. He was an avid deer hunter; he looked forward to having "all the boys" around at the hunting shack. He was a devoted, faith-filled man who loved his family very much.
Survivors include his three children: Kevin (Mary) Fischer, Green Bay, Ken (Andrea) Fischer, Suamico, and Sue (Nate) Pienta, Krakow, and six grandchildren: Cody, Jaycie, Jake, Tyler, Alex, and Madelynn. He is further survived by his friend, Barb Phillips' family, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou, in 1980 and his dear friend, Barb Phillips, in 2000.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 7th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8th at Faith United Lutheran Church, 11465 Old U, Gillett, Pastor John Laatsch, officiating.
The family would like to thank Jim's friend, Linda Cottrell, and Unity Hospice for their love and concern.
