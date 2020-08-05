1/1
James Fischer
1941 - 2020
James Fischer

Cecil - James Fischer, 78, Cecil, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. The son of Edward and Dolores (Wiskow) Fischer was born October 19, 1941, in Pulcifer, and was a 1960 graduate of Gillett High School. In 1963, he married Betty Lou Bohm. She preceded him in death in 1980.

Jim had been employed at Liebmann Packing, Bulk Transport, and Stang-Lock City Transport, all in Green Bay. He also owned and operated Blazing Saddles, Terminal Bar, and Central Bar in Green Bay and the Country Club Bar in Cecil. In 1998, he moved to the home farm in Pulcifer.

In his younger years, Jim enjoyed racing stock cars, and then, later raced again with his sons. He loved his yearly trips to Nashville and Florida. He was an avid deer hunter; he looked forward to having "all the boys" around at the hunting shack. He was a devoted, faith-filled man who loved his family very much.

Survivors include his three children: Kevin (Mary) Fischer, Green Bay, Ken (Andrea) Fischer, Suamico, and Sue (Nate) Pienta, Krakow, and six grandchildren: Cody, Jaycie, Jake, Tyler, Alex, and Madelynn. He is further survived by his friend, Barb Phillips' family, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou, in 1980 and his dear friend, Barb Phillips, in 2000.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 7th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8th at Faith United Lutheran Church, 11465 Old U, Gillett, Pastor John Laatsch, officiating.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Fischer family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

The family would like to thank Jim's friend, Linda Cottrell, and Unity Hospice for their love and concern.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Faith United Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
August 4, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Kleczka
August 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sharon Kleczka
Friend
