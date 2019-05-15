|
James Francis Byers
Hoover, AL - Oct. 13, 1935 - May 14, 2019
James Francis Byers, 83, of Hoover, AL, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. Jim was born on October 13, 1935 in Green Bay, WI. In 1958, he earned an Economics degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Geigel, on August 22, 1959, and they have been married happily ever since. Jim and Ann moved to the south thanks to career opportunities, including a successful 37 year career with Xerox Corporation. Jim was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church since moving to Hoover in 1970, when the Church was still a "mission" parish. He enjoyed golf, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Geigel Byers; four children: Jennifer McLeod (Harrison) of Greenville, SC, James F. Byers, Jr. (Corinne) of Pelham, AL, Mary Zeigler (Michael) of Atlanta, GA, Julie Moss (Bryan), of Birmingham, AL; and ten grandchildren: Hal and Jack McLeod, Trey and Matthew Byers, Will, Ben, Charlie and Erin Zeigler, Nick and Maddie Moss.
The funeral Mass will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 12:00pm - 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Building Fund, 2061 Patton Chapel Rd., Hoover, AL 35216.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2019