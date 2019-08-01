|
|
James Fredrickson
Pound - James "Jim" B. Fredrickson, 70, Pound, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. He was born in Kingsford, MI to Roy and Mae (Krans) Fredrickson. He graduated from Kingsford High School in 1967, and continued his education by receiving a Vocational Diploma from NWTC. Jim was well rounded in different professions throughout his life, serving Brown County as a Deputy Sheriff for several years, and then proceeding to specialize in his career as a machinist. At the time of his death, Jim worked for the Town of Brazeau Sanitary District, as the Assistant Plant Manager. Jim loved to work with his hands, and was extremely proud of the fact that he was able to design and build his own log cabin. Jim not only worked hard in his career, but also liked to have a good time and enjoy life. You could often find him enjoying one of his self-proclaimed "Dirty Water", which was always crafted by Julius Kessler.
Jim had many hobbies; some of which included woodworking, watching western/war movies, and being an avid animal lover - often naming the deer, bear, rabbits and other critters that frequently visited his property. Family was also very important to Jim, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, Loreen "Reen" Hendricks, and their dog, Sadie. Jim cherished the last 12 years with Reen as they made wonderful memories together, which included going to their favorite restaurants, pontoon cruises around the lake, birthdays, holidays, and simply spending time with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his soul mate, Reen Hendricks; his grandchildren, Michael (Gina) Fredrickson, Ignacio Fredrickson, Ishmiel Fredrickson, Sydney Fezatte, Jake Fezatte; great grandchildren, Cameron Fredrickson, Kaiya Fredrickson; daughter, Julie (Cris) Fezatte; brothers, Gary Fredrickson, John (Sharon) Fredrickson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by Reen's children and grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mae Fredrickson; stepmother, Jeannette Fredrickson; and beloved daughter, Andrea Fredrickson.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St. Coleman, WI Tuesday, August 6th, from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating. Burial will follow at Allouez Catholic Cemetery in Green Bay, WI. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jim's name.
The family would like to thank the 6th floor ICU staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, especially Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, and Dr. Karen Nelson for the loving and compassionate care that was given to Jim and his family during his time with them.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019