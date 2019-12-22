|
James G. Etling
Wayside - James G. Etling, 70, Wayside, passed with his family by his side Saturday, December 21st, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1949 to the late Elmer and Marie (La Bountey) Etling in Kankakee, IL. He attended school in Herscher, Il where we made many lifelong friends and graduated from Piper City High School in Piper City, IL in 1967 and attended Parkland Junior College in Champaign, Il for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he honorably served in the 4th and 25th Infantry's in the Vietnam War. During his service he was accredited as an expert rifleman and sharpshooter. He miraculously survived three helicopter crashes earning numerous badges and medals for his service to our country. He married Donna Wegner on October 2, 1971 at Morrison Zion Lutheran Church in Morrison. Together they had two children. Jim was a delivery route driver for Pepsi Co. for over 10 years and farmed for 15 years. He spent the past 20 years driving truck over the road. Jim and Donna also operated a seasonal greenhouse at their farm, Stoney Creek Greenhouse, for over 25 years together with their family. Jim's hobbies included woodworking; he made beautiful handcrafted pieces of furniture and twig planters for the greenhouse. He was proud of his involvement in a special historical preservation project at Heritage Hill. He also enjoyed sports, music and traveling. One of his greatest attributes was his ability to tell a story and make people laugh. All will miss seeing him and his dog Piper on their golf cart rides through the country.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his two children: a son, Jerid Etling and daughter, Tess Etling. Two sisters, Harriet (Etling) Dennis and Pat (Etling) Swearingen; as well as many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer Etling and Marie (La Bountey) Etling; a sister, Theresa, and a stepsister Rosemary; two brother in laws, Dan Dennis and Ken Swearingen; and one nephew, Dan Dennis Jr.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, December 26th from 4-7 p.m. at Nickel Funeral Home in Morrison. Visitation will continue from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, December 27th at Zion Lutheran Wayside with a Christian funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Monetary donations will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Kidney Foundation and the Denmark .
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Pastor Welter, Dr. Fuchs, Dr. Neu, the staff at Davita Dialysis Center, and the doctors and intensive care nurses at Bellin Hospital for their unforgettable dedication and special care they gave Jim and our entire family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019