James G. Krueger, age 74, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 20, 1945 in Green Bay the son of the late Herbert and Mina (Flavion) Krueger. He proudly served our country during the Korean and Vietnam Wars in the Air Force. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family.



Jim is survived by his wife, Jean, six children: Lonnie Krueger, Nora Parsons, Jim Krueger, Annette (Brad) Hansen, Rosemary Stevens, and Shawn Zunker; three step-children: Lisa Williams, Fernando Coronado, and Jason Coronado; special nieces: Mercedez and Caprice Brown; 21 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Jim Stevens; one sister, Darlene (Jim) Failing, brother-in-law, Mike Gonion; one two sisters-in-law, Belinda Rand and Diane (Tomas) Simental, brother-in-law, Dennis Beaugrand, and special cousin, Gen (Clarence) Falish; further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife, Marsha, daughter-in-law, Angel Krueger, brother, Darrell (Kathy) Krueger, one sister, Vanessa Gonion, two brothers-in-law, Leroy Beaugrand and Jon Rand; and sister-in-law, Joan Saldana.



Visitation will be on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Newcomer -Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 pm. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2019