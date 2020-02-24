|
James "Jim" H. De Keyser
Suamico - James "Jim" H. De Keyser, 87, of Suamico, WI, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born May 1, 1932, in Preble, WI, Jim was the second of five children born to Harold and Josephine De Keyser. He graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1950 and served in the Navy during the Korean War.
On November 14, 1953, Jim married Amelia "Amy" Choate at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay, WI, and went on to have six children—Donald, Deborah, David, Diane, Douglas, and Dale. In 1963, he founded the De Keyser Construction Company which he owned until his retirement in 1997.
Most of all, Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at their cottage in Lakewood, WI, where they golfed at McCauslin Brook in the summers and went snowmobiling in the winters. He and his wife, Amy, traveled extensively around the United States, Europe, and Australia, and, for several years, spent Christmas in Hawaii and Easter in Florida. Jim was an avid gardener who enjoyed canning his own produce and will be fondly remembered for his delicious homemade salsa. A passionate and talented woodworker, Jim crafted numerous intarsia projects, jewelry and gift boxes, as well as home décor. He took regular breaks from his gardening and woodworking to golf at Twin Oaks and visit with his friends at Simonet's. He was a past member of the Pazaza Club and the Herman's Club.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Amelia "Amy" De Keyser; his children and their spouses: Donald (Anita) De Keyser, Deborah (Bruce) Katers, all of Green Bay; David (Sherry Officer) De Keyser, Union; Diane De Keyser, Colorado; Douglas (Monica) De Keyser, Illinois; Dale (Tina VanLaarhoven) De Keyser, California; his grandchildren: Wyatt and Grace De Keyser, Jessica (Toby) Clement, Krista (Brandon Buck) Katers, Emily and Sam Katers, Olivia, Ethan, Celia, William, and Miles De Keyser, Tony and James Tremel; great grandchildren: Anthony, Serena, Leila, Natalie Clement and Aiden Tremel; his brother, Richard (Marilyn) De Keyser, Green Bay; and sisters, Patricia Durbin, Green Bay, and Margaret (the late Donald) Deneys of Pulaski. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph De Keyser, his sister, Elizabeth Georgia, and his parents.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the funeral Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 3370 Deerfield Ln, Suamico, WI 54173, with Rev. Fr. Judah Ben-Hur S. Pigon MF, officiating. Entombment will be held privately at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. The Symonds Lakes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. For additional information, please contact the funeral home at 847-543-1080.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020